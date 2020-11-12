BOSTON -- As the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19, there is growing concern that the mental health impact from COVID may be the next pandemic. Increased stress and anxiety, combined with existing mental health injuries, can have deadly results —particularly for veterans. With reports of military suicides increasing by as much as 20 percent in 2020, local first responders are raising awareness about the mental health crisis by participating in the Home Base No Shave campaign in support of Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.
Police officers from Brattleboro have pledged a $100 donation to either forego the traditional grooming policy and grow beards and mustaches or wear special Home Base No Shave neck gaiters or face masks throughout the month of November. Thanks to the support of police officers and others from across the nation, Home Base is able to provide clinical care at no cost to veterans and military families impacted by the invisible wounds.
This month, first responders at the Brattleboro Police Department will go beyond the badge to not only help raise money for a program that is changing the lives of veterans and their Families, but to evoke conversation, raise awareness and break the stigma associated with getting care.
To date, the Home Base No Shave campaign, benefiting Home Base, has raised $800,000 and engaged more than 2,500 first responders and supporters from over 136 towns across the country. Brattleboro Police Department has a goal to make an impact and are asking community members, business owners and family members to join the cause and donate to their page.
To support Brattleboro Police Department’s No Shave fundraising efforts, visit https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2993575