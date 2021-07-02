BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will offer free entry to the Living Memorial Park Pool and Rotary Water Playground on Sunday, July 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. The pool will be closed from 4 to 5 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more visit the town's website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.”