BRATTLEBORO — The town's Recreation & Parks Department is offering additional Open Gym and Game Room hours on Monday for grades K-12 at the Gibson Aiken Center, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. Open Gym & Game Room is a free supervised program with activities for children of all ages. Along with basketball there is foosball, air hockey, pool, Lego’s and more.
The Recreation and Parks Department will also have additional public skating on Monday, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Skate rentals will be available for an additional $3. For more information call the Brattleboro Recreation office at 802-254-5808 or the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at 802-257-2311.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org or ccall the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.