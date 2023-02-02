BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department announced that the Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be offering Ice Skating “FUNdamentals” Session 3 for those who completed Session 1 and Session 2.
Note that any new participants who did not complete session 1 and session 2 must have prior skating ability.
Participants in this session should be able to: Sit on the ice and get up properly; march across the ice; two-foot forward glide; two foot forward glide with a dip position held; forward swizzle; backward wiggles; beginning snowplow stop, and scooter pushes.
Stacey Chickering, Suzanne McCaughtry and Megan Pratt will be the instructors for Session 3 of ice-skating fundamentals.
Session 3 will run on Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Withington Skating Facility. The fee is $54 for Brattleboro residents and $69 for non-Brattleboro residents.
This session requires a minimum of 15 skaters to run and has a maximum of 50 participants. The hour-long class includes lessons and practice time. Skate rentals are available for $3 but are not included in the lesson fee.
Register online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html. Register in person at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let them know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.