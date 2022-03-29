BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be holding its 13th Annual Youth Chess Tournament in the Gibson Aiken Center Senior Center on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m.
This program is for participants in kindergarten through eighth grade. All skill levels welcome. The cost of this tournament is $5.
Eric Strickland will be running the tournament. Swiss System, no players are ever eliminated. Game boards will be provided.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. or visit brattleboro.org.