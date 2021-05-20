MONTPELIER — The Vermont Downtown Board has allocated $498,320 in grants to Brattleboro, Middlebury, Montpelier, Newport, Poultney, Springfield and St Albans for projects aimed at improving the safety, access, and comfort for people walking and riding bicycles in downtowns.
Josh Hanford, chair of the Downtown Board and Commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said increasing public investments in our downtowns are now more important than ever. “As more and more Vermonters get vaccinated, these types of access improvements are just what our downtowns need to help draw people back to local businesses and rebuild community life harmed by the pandemic.”
“Vermont downtowns have worked incredibly hard to respond to the needs of pedestrians and cyclists,” said Michele Boomhower, Vermont Agency of Transportation Director of Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development. “These needs have far outstripped demand for many years and I am thrilled the legislature is supporting the governor’s proposals to boost the Downtown Transportation Fund by $5M.”
Grants will support access improvements to trail stations in Brattleboro and Middlebury, new wayfinding signage in Springfield, enhanced lighting in Newport, new sidewalks in St. Albans, and create new public spaces in Poultney and Montpelier.
The $81,548 grant for Brattleboro will be used for the Depot Street parking lot expansion. The new station and parking lot will bring Brattleboro’s Union Station into full compliance and be the first and only level boarding platform in the state of Vermont.
The Downtown Transportation Fund supports revitalization efforts in Designated Downtowns each year improving parking facilities and making these areas more pedestrian, bike and transit friendly. Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested over $11 million to support 143 projects in 23 different communities leveraging over $49 million in additional funding.