BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department on Monday will be accepting registration for the Summer Day Camp.
Week one of the camp will run June 19-23; week two, June 26-30; week three, July 3-7, week four, July 10-14; week five, July 17-21; week six, July 24-28; week seven, July 31 to Aug. 4; and week eight, Aug. 7-11.
Day camp is for those 5-12 years old only. The fee is $100 a week for Brattleboro residents and $115 for non-residents per week except for week three, which will be $80 for residents and $95 non-residents.
Summer camp takes place at Living Memorial Park and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children will participate in arts and crafts, sports, games, archery, music, drama, hiking, swimming and special events.
There will be a pre-camp care drop-off program offered Tuesday through Friday each week from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. The fee for pre-camp care is $5 per child per day. Campers should sign up with the program coordinator on Monday for the remainder of the week, as the camp will be limited to 15 spaces each morning. Drop-off will be at the Senior Area at the far end of the lower parking lot.
For the week of July 4, the camp will run on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
After Camp Care is from 4 to 5 p.m. every day; campers should sign up at the beginning of the week as space is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. The fee for after-camp care is $5 per child per day. Pick-up for After Camp Care will be at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.