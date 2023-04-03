BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.
There will be six stuffed animal prizes for each age group. Each child needs to have a basket or container to collect the eggs.
At 9:30 a.m., ages four and under will hunt for eggs, followed by ages five and older at 9:45 a.m.
This event will take place on the Lower Softball field at Living Memorial Park. In case of mud/rain, the alternate location will be inside the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.