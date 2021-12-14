BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department will offer a Mini Camp for children ages 5 to 11.
It requires a minimum of six participants per day to run the camp, with a maximum of 20 kids per day. Pre-registration is required.
The camp is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 to 31, at the Gibson Aiken Center. The cost is $15 per day for Brattleboro residents and $18 per day for non-residents.
A morning snack will be provided, but pack a lunch and drink. Many activities have been planned, including arts and crafts, new games, sports and more. On Thursday, Dec. 30, campers will meet at the skating rink to skate and other activities. Bring skates and a sled — if possible — and warm clothes.
The department now accepts online registrations at: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?Interface Parameter=WebTrac_1.
At this time, only credit cards are accepted for online registrations. In-person registration must be paid with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office, 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.