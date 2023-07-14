BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is inviting locals to the Annual Pool Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Living Memorial Park Pool.
The cost is $6 per person, and the event is offered for the entire family. The fee covers swimming, as well as a picnic-style dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, salads, ice cream and drinks. There will be water games and races to enjoy, as well as music, face painting, prizes and more. This year’s theme is Luau.