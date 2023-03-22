BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will begin accepting Summer Camp Registrations next week. In-person sign-up is available from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Fridays or from 1 to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 27, at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Online registration is also available beginning Monday at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
Many programs fill quickly. Program cancellation could occur if minimum enrollment numbers are not met. There is a surcharge of 3.5 percent on the total transaction amount on credit or debit card purchases. Full payment is due at the time of registration for each week a child is being registered unless approved by the Recreation & Parks director.
If a participant needs to withdraw from the program for any reason, a written notice will be required no less than nine days prior to the first day of each program/camp week start. An email to recreation@brattleboro.org will be considered written confirmation of cancellation. Cancellation for any reason will result in a $25 service fee. In the event that the full payment is not made nine days prior to the start of any program the camper's “spot” may be filled by another camper.