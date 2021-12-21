BRATTLEBORO — Families looking for some fun this holiday season are in luck.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and a local bowling alley will co-sponsor a Family Bowling Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 28, at Brattleboro Bowl on Putney Road.
All children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The cost per person is $9 and includes two games, shoes, a hot dog and a drink. Masks are highly recommended.
Call Brattleboro Bowl at 802-257-1177 for more information about the event or to reserve a lane.