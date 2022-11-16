BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering additional open gym and game room hours from 1:3o to 5 p.m. for those in grades K through 12 at the Gibson-Aiken Center on Nov. 21, 22, 23 and 25.
There will also be additional public skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 22, 23 and 25.
There will be no programs or activities at the Gibson-Aiken Center or the Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Thursday, Nov. 24.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.