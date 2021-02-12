BRATTLEBORO -- The town's Recreation and Parks Department is offering two new programs through the month of March: Everywhere Philosophy and Youth Historical Fencing.
Everywhere Philosophy is on a mission to bring philosophy to children, teens and adults in interactive public and virtual spaces. Join Dr. Mike virtually in one of the following family programs.
Great Big Ideas: Even Kindergarteners can do philosophy. If you or your child has ever asked ‘why’ then you are ready for this program. This section is for those ages 5 and up. Great Big Ideas will be held on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. beginning March 2 and ending March 23.
Philosophy Story Hour: Philosophy is everywhere. It is in beloved fairy tales and stories for the young and young at heart. Join in for live readings that weave storytelling and philosophy together into one event for the whole family. This section is for those 5 and up, and will be held Wednesdays at 4 p.m. beginning March 3 and ending March 24.
Concept Chaos: An introduction to the tools of philosophy for eager learners. Concept Chaos offers learners a fun and safe opportunity to practice imaginative concept analysis and thought experimentation. This section is for those ages 10 and up, and will be held Thursdays at 4 p.m. beginning March 4 and ending March 25.
All three classes are virtual, and a link will be sent to all participants prior to the start of the class. The fee is $25 per Brattleboro resident household and $40 per non-Brattleboro household.
Fencing
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks will be offering a Fencing program led by Reily Mumpton for ages 7-12 years old at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., from March 11 to April 15. Classes will be on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
The fee is $85 for Brattleboro residents and $100 for non-residents. There is an additional $50 refundable equipment deposit required for all participants as students will be taking equipment home after each class. This deposit may be cash or check. Deposit refunds will be given back after the last class of the session.
Participants will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense, and a history of swordplay within medieval society. Bring comfortable, clean soled shoes.
Register by:
Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org.
Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once your complete it you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
If there are special needs required, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1. to 5 p.m.