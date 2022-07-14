BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is offering two special programs later this month.
As part of its TGIF summer program, Recreation and Parks will present The Puppet People: The Last Dragon, at the Living Memorial Park Rotary Theater on Friday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. This show is free, and day care groups are welcome to attend. In case of rain, the show will be moved inside to the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
The American Legion Band will be performing at this summer's “Arts in the Parks.” The band will be performing at the Brattleboro Common on Putney Road, on Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain, the performance will be moved to the Brattleboro American Legion, Post 5 on Linden Street.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.