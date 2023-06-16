BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center has announced that Ami Ji Schmid will continue her weekly meditation group.
Ami Ji Schmid will be at the Brattleboro Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. There is no fee for this program, but donations are accepted. No experience is necessary, and psychosynthesis-informed and mindfulness-based group meditation is for all. The weekly format will start with a "meet-n-greet" using a tried-and-true three-part format, followed by a guiding-in to meditation, 20 minutes of silent meditation, and a guiding-out of meditation ending with a group share.
For more information, call the Brattleboro Senior Center at 802-257-7570 or email sclark@brattleboro.org.