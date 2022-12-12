BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department is now taking reservations for birthday parties at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility and the Gibson Aiken Center.
Skating Rink
A party may be booked during any hours that Public Skating is scheduled. The price includes admission for 10 children, 10 skate rentals, a birthday cake and a private room to have the party. The cost is $120.
Gibson-Aiken Center
Birthday Parties at the Recreation Center on Main Street may be booked between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays (includes set up and clean up time). The price includes cake, basketballs, kickballs, a wiffleball set and bases and the use of the large conference room for cake and snacks. Suggested party size of 10 to 12 people. The cost is $120.
For more information, call the Gibson-Aiken Center main office to book a party at 802-254-5808.