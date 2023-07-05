BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering the "TGIF Morning Matinee" once again.
All TGIF shows are free to the public and daycares. Shows begin at 10 a.m. at the Living Memorial Park Rotary Outdoor Theater.
Guests should note that the Aug. 4 show with Chris Poulos will be at the park's Withington Skating Facility, rain or shine. In the event of rain, all shows will be moved indoors to the skating facility.
Shows are listed as follows:
- July 7, The Lucky Show - Juggling & Comedy
- July 14, The Puppet People - "Puppet Potpourri"
- July 21, Kevin O'Keefe - "Circus Minimus"
- July 28, Jason Tardy - Juggling
- Aug. 4, Chris Poulos - BMX Bike Show
- Aug. 11, Magic By George
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.