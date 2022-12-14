BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a Mini Camp for children ages 5 through 11.
A maximum of 20 participants will enjoy a fun-filled day packed with games, sports, activities, arts, crafts and more. Snacks will be provided, but drinks and lunch should be brought individually. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 21, and no over-the-phone registration will be accepted.
The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27-30, at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
The cost is $15 per day for Brattleboro residents and $18 for non-residents.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the camp will meet at the Skating Rink to skate and do other activities. Children should bring skates (if they have them) and warm clothes.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.