BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Lissa Stark will be offering a new, year-round course for adults titled Power Flow Yoga. Classes will take place at the Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main St., from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The cost is $12 a class.
The class will be for all those age 18 and older who are interested in learning new poses or brushing up on old yoga skills. Power Flow Yoga with Lissa will focus on strengthening, toning, balance, flexibility, core, inversions and proper form.
In-person registration will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To register online, visit https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.