BRATTLEBORO — Are you looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member? The Recreation and Parks Department is selling household facility rental gift certificates for the Gibson Aiken Center gymnasium and the Program Red Room, and the Nelson Withington Skating Facility. The certificates and all reservations are for immediate household members only, no extended family or friends will be permitted. The town will be accepting cash only for the rentals.
In addition, the town will have extended Gibson Aiken basketball court and the Program Red Room time on December 28. The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will have additional skating hours on December 28, 29 and 30.
Basketball court: Participants will have access to the basketballs, pickleball nets, whiffle ball, kickball, toy cars, slides, toddler playhouses and the game room that has air hockey, pool, table tennis and foosball. Participants can even bring in their remote-control cars. The fee is $25 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-GIBSON
Program Red Room: Play cornhole, set up a racecar track, practice a dance routine, do yoga, Tai Chi and more. The fee is $15 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-gibson1
Skating Facility: Enjoy private ice time and skate or shoot some pucks. Participants will have access to nets, pucks, and the shooter tutor. The fee is $75 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040549A4AD22ABFF2-nelson1
Please note the following requirements for all reservations: Masks are always required, and you must bring a complete roster of everyone attending from your household including their full name and age. Due to COVID-19 everyone in the rental group must live in the same household, and no extended family.
Recreation & Parks will be holding a Free Movie Matinee on Thursday, Dec. 26, at The Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street. Come watch “Toy Story 4” in the Brattleboro Senior Center (lower level of the Gibson Aiken Center) and enjoy free popcorn and juice. The movie starts at 2 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome.
For more information on Recreation and Parks programs or purchasing a gift certificate, call 802-254-5808.