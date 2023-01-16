BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is offering additional Open Gym and Game Room hours today for those in grades K-12th grade at the Gibson Aiken Center.
The Open Gym and Game Room is a free program for children of all ages. It is a supervised program with a variety of activities to choose from. Along with basketball, foosball, air hockey, pool, arts and crafts, and Legos are available! Feel free to check them in with the Recreation & Parks Staff or stay and play with them.
In addition, today, the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will have additional public skating times from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Skate rentals will be available for $3. For more information, call the Brattleboro Recreation office at 802-254-5808 or the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at 802-257-2311.
Note that the Gibson Aiken Center main office will be closed all day today, but all programs after 1:30 p.m. will run as normal.