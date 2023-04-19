BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be hosting Friday Night Roller Skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
Roller skating will be held on Friday nights, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from now to May 19.
Helmets are required, and pads are recommended. You can bring your own roller skates or rollerblades. Roller skates are available for rent for $5.
Daily fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for resident adults, $4 for non-resident students and $5 for non-resident adults.