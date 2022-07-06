BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Lissa Stark will now offer adults year-round strength and yoga training programs.
Power Flow Yoga will be offered year-round from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays. Participants can take their yoga practice to the next level by learning new poses and brushing up on already learned yoga abilities. Power Flow Yoga with Lissa will focus on strengthening, toning, balance, flexibility, core, inversions and proper form.
A minimum of five participants is required to run the class. The fee for the class is $40 for Brattleboro residents for four Wednesday classes; $65 non-Brattleboro residents for four Wednesday classes; $50 for Brattleboro residents for five Friday classes; and $75 non-Brattleboro residents for five Friday classes. There is also an optional drop-in rate of $15 for Brattleboro residents or $20 for non-Brattleboro residents per class. Brattleboro residents can also spend $90 for Wednesday and Friday classes for the whole month of July; for non-Brattleboro residents, the price is $115.
In-person and online registrations begin immediately. In-person registration will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Alternatively, to register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?Interface Parameter=WebTrac_1
The Strength Training with Stark course also runs year-round. It focuses on strength training exercises that help participants become and stay strong. Classes will include techniques to improve balance, strengthen muscles and promote health and wellness. The course is designed for all levels and requires no prior experience. A minimum of five participants is required. This class is open to anyone over 18 years old and costs $5 per class.
The class will run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Gibson Aiken Center.
For more information, call 802-257-7570. To receive the monthly program newsletter, email Assistant Director Sarah Clark at sclark@ brattleboro.org.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.