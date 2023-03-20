BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, in coordination with Mary Grove, will be offering a week-long Science Camp.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 21-25 at the Gibson-Aiken Center in the third-floor gymnasium.
This camp is for youth ages 8 to 11 years old. The fee is $150 for Brattleboro residents and $165 for non-residents.
This is a hands-on science camp where members will be doing projects and experiments to build science literacy and have fun making simple solar ovens, solar-powered model cars, water-powered and CO2-powered rockets, paper airplanes and experiments with air pressure and simple chemistry. Campers should come with a willingness to try and try again when something is challenging. Campers will be inside during the building but will be outside to experiment.
In person registration available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday beginning March 27 at the Gibson-Aiken Center or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.