BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department is offering an number of special programs in the coming weeks.
Easter Egg Hunt
The town will hold a free Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 16. The egg hunt for ages 4 and under begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., while the hunt for ages 5 and older begins at 9:45 a.m.
There will be six stuffed animal prizes in each age group. Each child needs to have a basket or container to collect the eggs.
This event will take place on the Lower Softball field at Living Memorial Park. In case of mud/rain the alternate location will be inside the Nelson E. Withington Skating Facility.
Super Fun Bike Day
The Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a Super Fun Bike Day at Living Memorial Park, Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Saturday, April 23, in cooperation with the Brattleboro Kiwanis Club, Brattleboro Fire Department the Brattleboro Police Department and Rescue Inc. This program will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will include helmet fitting, safety information, bike rodeo and course, and bike tune ups.
Helmets will be $5 for those under 18 years old. For those 18 years old and older, the fee will be $10 for a helmet.
Movie Matinee for $2
The Recreation & Parks Department and Latchis Theatre will co-sponsor a $2 Movie Matinee on Wednesday, April 20, at Latchis Theatre located at 50 Main St.
Space is limited and there will be no other matinee shows during this event. Refreshments will be available at regular price. The movie starts at 2 p.m. sharp. The title of the movie to TBA. Masks are recommended.
Bowling Event
The Recreation and Parks Department and the Brattleboro Bowl will co-sponsor a bowling event Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. each day at Brattleboro Bowl on Putney Road.
The fee is $9 per person and includes two games and shoes only. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Masks are recommended.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org and go to the “Sport and Recreation” tab. If there are special needs required for this program, let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.