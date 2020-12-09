BRATTLEBORO — The town’s Recreation and Parks Department is renting out a number of facilities to the public, in hour-long segments for small groups that are living in the same household. This includes the Nelson Withington Skating Facility Rink at Living Memorial Park, and both the gymnasium and the Red Room at the Gibson Aiken Center on Main Street.
Come enjoy private ice time to skate or shoot some pucks. Participants will have access to nets and the shooter tutor. The fee is $75 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: https://bit.ly/33SAOmO.
GYMNASIUMEnjoy private gym time and work on your basketball shot. Participants will also have access to the pickleball nets, and the game room that has air hockey, pool, table tennis and foosball. Participants will also be allowed to play wiffleball and kickball and even bring in their remote-control cars.
The fee is $25 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: https://bit.ly/2IqSzSG.
THE RED ROOMPlay cornhole, set up a racecar track, practice a dance routine, do yoga tai chi and more, in The Red Room.
The fee is $15 an hour. Reservation must be made online at: https://bit.ly/3lXHDJZ.
The town will be accepting cash only for all rentals. Masks are required at all times, and you must bring a complete roster of everyone attending from your household including their full name and age. Due to COVID-19, everyone in the rental group must live in the same household, and no extended family.
If there are special needs required for any of these programs, let staff know by five days in advance. For all programs, events, and online fillable registration forms, visit www.brattleboro.org. For more information call 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.