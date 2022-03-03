BRATTLEBORO — The Select Board will hold a pre-town meeting information forum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Representative Town Meeting articles will be discussed, including the budget.
Beginning at 5:15 p.m. for District 1, 6 p.m. for District 2 and 6:45 p.m. for District 3, town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Each district will be accepting nominations to fill meeting member vacancies for one year.
The Informational Forum and all 3 district meetings will use the same link.
The public will only be allowed to join the meeting via telephone. Find your local number here: us02web.zoom.us/u/k2Hdbk6mA
The meetings will be carried live on BCTV and on Cable TV, Channel 1085 or 10.
Streaming Online: brattleborotv.org/channel-10-stream.
Facebook Live: facebook.com/brattleborotv.
Complying with a vote of Representative Town Meeting in 2021, RTM’s Finance Committee has prepared a “Guide to the Brattleboro Town Budget.” The guide is posted on the town’s website under the Finance Committee’s page and the RTM Resources section, both of which are accessible from the Representative Town Meeting tab on the left menu bar. Also newly posted is the annual report for RTM’s consideration of the FY23 budget.