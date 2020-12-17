Guide Dog

Eric Caron with Becky, the guide dog he trained.

 Provided photo
BRATTLEBORO — Local resident Eric Caron recently graduated from the nation’s leading guide dog school, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, with his new guide dog, a yellow Lab named Becky.

Caron is a retired high school guidance counselor, a position he held for 30 years and shared with previous guide dogs. With more free time in retirement, Caron now enjoys staying active with walks and hikes. He has many interests, including playing the ukulele and guitar, camping, live music events and woodworking. He describes Becky as “a magical dog.”

