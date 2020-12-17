Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.