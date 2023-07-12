BRATTLEBORO — As July is the month that the United States celebrates its independence day, Brattleboro resident Kerry Secrest, Honorary Consul of Lithuania, is leading a summer fundraiser to support ongoing efforts for Ukraine.
Having just returned from Lithuania, Secrest states, “Being in Vilnius while Wagner paramilitary group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed control of military facilities in two Russian cities and marched toward Moscow, I am reminded that there is incredible instability in the region and for this reason, the world. We are at a critical time for global democracy, and Ukraine must win this war.”
Lithuania, with its own history of Soviet occupation, is a leader in Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
To show solidarity for Ukraine, Secrest has “We Stand With Ukraine” lawn signs available for free in exchange for the promise of a donation to a nonprofit supporting efforts with Ukraine and refugees. The signs are available at the Saxtons River Distillery locations in Brattleboro: the shop on 2 Elliot Street and the Distillery at 155 Chickering Drive.
“We need to keep this war in the public eye, as Putin is counting on using war fatigue in the United States and Europe to his advantage.” Secrest notes. “The lawn signs serve as a visible reminder in our neighborhoods that the war continues.”
She said there continues to be enormous need both on the ground in Ukraine and to help the over eight million Ukrainians who have fled as refugees. People are encouraged to donate to one of the following non-profit organizations. See lithuaniavermont.com for links.
Additionally, Christian Stromberg, owner of Saxtons River Distillery and Secrest’s brother, has produced a new product, Snowdrop Vodka, where profits from the sale are donated to Blue/Yellow USA.
“As my ancestors were forced to flee Lithuania and start over back in 1905, I understand what is at stake for today’s Ukrainian people. That is why it is so crucial for me to give back to charities like Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine that support those who are displaced and need help,” said Stromberg. The vodka can be purchased at the two locations.
“This war is about more than Ukraine – it has global ramifications for democracy. Please remember Ukraine this summer and make a donation of any amount,” said Secrest. For more information, visit: https://lithuaniavermont.com/.