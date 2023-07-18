BRATTLEBORO — Frank Gonyer, a local soon-to-be centenarian residing in the Thompson House, used to work as a paper boy handing out the Reformer newspaper when he was just 8 years old in 1931.
He remembers riding his bike down Main, Canal and Maple streets, which used to be sparsely populated farmland — delivering Reformers when they were still printed in Brattleboro.
Gonyer was born on July 20, 1923 in Hinsdale N.H., but started his working years off early, being "adopted" into the Mandigo Farm in Guilford, where he would milk cows and care for horses, among other arduous farm duties.
Gonyer also briefly worked with Charlie Goodwin at Goodwin's Electrical on Elliott Street before World War II started.
Gonyer was 18 when he enlisted in the Navy in 1941. Upon enlisting, he was sent to a Naval School in Illinois and finished within the top four in his graduating class. From there, he was sent to Ashland, Kentucky, for six months, where he continued to study at Morehead Teacher's College.
For several months, Gonyer was stationed in San Francisco for shore patrol duties. Then, he boarded a Naval Destroyer and sailed to Hawaii.
"When I went out, I went under the Golden Bridge. I never went below deck to sleep. I slept on the deck. I loved the ocean air, and I never was scared of nothing," Gonyer recalled.
Due to the horrendous smells that came with living below deck, Gonyer limited his time to only eating meals there.
"The whole trip up and all the way back, I slept up top. I'm a Vermonter, and Vermonters are outdoor people."
Gonyer was thankful that he didn't see combat during his time serving.
"Every young man wanted to go on an aircraft carrier out to the enemy. But I think that maybe the man up there had other plans for me."
He was stationed on Fort Island, Hawaii and worked as an engineer. During his service he built and invented two of the first "lighter-than-air" gun turrets for the Navy.
After the war, Gonyer returned East to Greenfield, Mass., where his father owned a moving company. Then, searching for work and further schooling in electronics, he hitchhiked to Chicago, Ill.
"I got on the bus at Greenfield; I only had enough money to go part-way to Buffalo. It was then that, in my sailor uniform, I got a ride from a beautiful woman in a wonderful white car to Chicago."
When he arrived, he got a job in a south-side steel plant.
"I was picking up big metal sheets out of the oven. The ovens were longer than this room. One day I was called into the office, and they promoted me to work the iron presses because I was a veteran. I was within a few hours of being promoted to a journeyman before the steel strike came, then the whole place closed down."
That wasn't necessarily a bad thing for Gonyer; the closure allowed him to focus on his passion for electronics in school.
"It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I went back to electronics. Just when I stopped working was when nearby schooling for three-color television opened."
Gonyer found other successes in Chicago, being hired as a senior engineer for Lockheed and marrying his wife, Irena, in 1953.
Eventually, Gonyer and his wife moved to White Plains, N.Y. and later Saxtons River in Vermont, where he continued his electrical ambitions in Keene, N.H.
"I got a job as an electrician in Keene. I went back and forth. It was not easy getting back and forth from Saxtons River to Keene. My boss couldn't find nothing for me to do, so he had me build cages for rabbits. That was not my thing."
Luckily, word would soon spread around town that Gonyer, a skilled electrician unsatisfied with his current tasks, was seeking a new job. It wasn't long before he was offered a spot at Estey Organ, designing and manufacturing electronic organs.
"I was able to work on the organs, but they found out I was really good with my hands. I was detailed and could sand things down and work carpentry. I was just as good with wood and building things as I was with electronics."
"They then had me do their finish work. There wasn't that much work after the war. It wasn't all bad, and I enjoyed learning about harmonics and such. When I married Irena, the first piece of furniture we bought was an electronic organ, and she took up organ lessons."
After retiring, Gonyer and his wife enjoyed flying private airplanes to Maine and other scenic spots nearby, stopping in remote places to swim and enjoy nature. Gonyer had learned how to fly in Turners Falls, Mass., when he was younger but admitted that his wife was a "much better pilot" than he was.
"For one of our tests, she flew right down into Manhattan, New York, took the test and flew out. I drove!"
While reflecting on Brattleboro today and his secret for a long and healthy life and marriage, the Thompson House resident insisted on keeping things happy and simple.
"Today, Brattleboro is too crowded. I mean, have you ever tried to walk up Main Street? You can hardly get up there anymore. I would say find a nice little town nearby. You can shop in Brattleboro, but it's not the best place to live."
"I was lucky to get to know and have my wife be my best friend. Make sure you marry someone you know and love. And find something to do that makes you happy."