BRATTLEBORO — Children experiencing an acute mental health crisis will have faster access to initial treatment thanks to a pilot project pairing emergency room doctors at Rutland Regional Medical Center with psychiatric specialists at the Brattleboro Retreat. Called the Vermont Emergency Telepsychiatry Network, the project is funded and managed by The Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care and is expected to be fully operational early next year.
The Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care Inc. received a $901,123 congressionally directed spending grant from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support the coordination of a statewide Vermont Emergency Telepsychiatry Network. This pilot project is one of a set of activities under the program's umbrella that will ultimately lead to similar initiatives by pulling in stakeholders from various key sectors in health care.
"The funding from Senator Leahy's office has enabled two great teams to partner together through this innovative program to deliver urgently needed mental health care and treatment in the Emergency Department setting. We are so excited to see this valuable program move forward," said Catherine Fulton, executive director of the program, in a statement.
Officials from Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat have noticed an increase in the need for mental health services over the past several years, but especially during the pandemic. Additionally, the increase in pediatric cases has been exponential during this same time.
"The negative impact the COVID pandemic has had on the mental health of our youth and our most vulnerable populations is staggering," said Leahy in the statement. "The Telehealth Psychiatry Services program will work to provide a creative solution by creating a network of care that is timely, efficient and effective. All of this effort will ultimately lead to better outcomes for young Vermonters who are struggling with mental illness."
He noted that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funding will allow for expedited crisis stabilization and a better quality of health care for all Vermonters, as well.
Hospital emergency departments are typically the first place someone comes to when going through a mental crisis.
"The emergency department is a busy place and can be scary, especially for our young patients going through a mental health crisis," said Dr. Alison Davis, medical director of the emergency department at Rutland Regional. "Pediatric patients who need inpatient care can wait days for an available bed. Connecting these patients with specialized psychiatric care as soon as possible is extraordinarily important. With this program, we will be able to initiate the right treatment and hopefully get them feeling better sooner."
Organizers are hopeful that the collaboration between Brattleboro Retreat and Rutland Regional on this pilot program will lead to the development of innovative solutions for expanding access to mental health services statewide for Vermont's youth. The telehealth program will provide telepsychiatry consultation for children and adolescents who require inpatient hospitalization, while they are waiting in the emergency department. Early access to psychiatric services will minimize the amount of time these patients have to wait before receiving critical and necessary health care.
"Providing timely mental health treatment to a pediatric patient in need is excellent patient care," said Dr. Karl Jeffries, chief medical officer at the Brattleboro Retreat. "We anticipate that this could lead to decreased lengths of hospitalization for those participating in our program, which would improve the overall accessibility of inpatient hospital beds for the entire Vermont mental health system."
The partners are finishing and fine-tuning the processes and workflows with the goal of beginning the program on Jan. 5. For additional information, visit Vermont Emergency Telepsychiatry Network at vpqhc.org/vermont-emergency-telepsycha.