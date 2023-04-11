BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Rotary Club will be offering college scholarships again this year to graduating students at Brattleboro Union, Leland & Gray and Hinsdale (N.H.) high schools. The amount of assistance will be $2,000 to $3,000 per student. A combination of financial need, academic achievement and community service will be used as the criteria for selecting the recipients.
The applications and financial assistance forms are available at each school’s guidance department and at the Brattleboro Rotary Club website, brattlebororotaryclub.org, and must be submitted by May 19, to John C. Mabie, Esq., 45 Linden St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The awards will be presented during part of the graduation festivities at each high school in June 2023. In addition, the Rotary Club will invite every student given an award to attend a Rotary Club meeting this summer to be recognized by its members.
The Gateway Foundation was established by the Brattleboro Rotary Club over 30 years ago to help enable deserving students to attend the college of their choice. It has given over $500,000 in scholarships over the years. The scholarship money awarded comes from annual rotary fundraising projects, including Christmas tree sales and generous contributions from Rotarians and members of the community. The Brattleboro Rotary Club’s Gateway Foundation scholarships are different from the scholarships offered by the Sunrise Rotary Club.
Every application must include a student application, a Parent Contribution Questionnaire, a 250-word essay titled “What I learned by doing community service this year,” and a current transcript of grades.
Students interested in this opportunity should contact their school guidance department or the Brattleboro Rotary Club, c/o John C. Mabie, Esq., 45 Linden St., Brattleboro, VT 05301, or by calling 802-257-5292.