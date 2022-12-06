BRATTLEBORO — The free Charlie Slate Memorial Christmas Breakfast is set to return this Dec. 25 from a two-year pandemic pause and celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Slate began the tradition in 1982 upon noticing most restaurants closed for the holiday. This year, volunteers will arrive at Brattleboro’s American Legion as early as dawn to serve up food from 8 to 11 a.m. under the leadership of Slate’s granddaughter Jadi Flynn and great-granddaughter Megan Walker.
Diners and delivery recipients who call in advance can eat pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, fruit and coffee and juice.
Organizers hope to beat 2019’s record of serving 903 meals by reaching 1,000 this year.
The public can participate in several ways. People can bake and bring cookies to the Legion the week before Christmas for distribution to local public safety and health care workers, as well as diners who attend the event.
Brattleboro residents who are homebound or working the holiday can request an in-town Christmas delivery by calling or texting 258-0481 by Dec. 23.
And all can attend the meal in person Dec. 25 at the Legion at 32 Linden St., with updates available on the Charlie Slate Memorial Christmas Breakfast’s Facebook page.
The event is supported by donations from diners and contributions from area businesses, local maple sugarhouses and four generations of Slate’s family who continue the community tradition.