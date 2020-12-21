BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has launched its new digital banking platform to make banking easier and more secure for customers. The new platform comes to BS&L through Digital Insights, a banking-specific provider of custom digital solutions for banks and credit unions. This new platform allows a unified and seamless user experience regardless of device —tablet, phone, desktop, smartwatch — or operating system, such as iOS or Android.
BS&L officially made the transition to this new system on Sept. 15, but the process of selection, preparation, and internal implementation had been ongoing for a year prior. “This really is about making sure that we are offering the best experience for our customers regardless of whether that interaction is in one of our lobbies or on their phone,” said Tom Martyn, CFO of BS&L. “We’re seeing the same trend every bank has seen, a decrease in foot traffic and an increase in web traffic. Having a strong mobile app and desktop banking platform is an essential service, not a luxury.”
This new platform increases customer’s access to their money and the services that the bank provides, such as cross-device accessibility and consistency, new secure forms so even more complicated operations can be done without coming into the bank, ability to securely chat with bank team members, and a seamless integration with other providers such as QuickBooks, Quicken, and other financial software.
Current customers have been positive about the move, which has come along at a complex time for face-to-face banking. “The timing of this transition couldn’t have been better as we had to adjust to the realities of quarantine. At the same time, living in a state with the winters we have, it also works great for those days you simply don’t want — or can’ t— go out into the cold to deal with your banking.” said Dan Yates, president of BS&L.