BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors at the annual meeting held at the end of April, while at the same time saying farewell to Gordon Bristol, who, after serving as a director for 29 years, decided to retire this year.
“Gordon has been a wealth of knowledge and institutional memory for this bank and that will be hard to replace,” said Board Chairman Tom Wallin.
The new directors who have joined the board are Angela Bowman, Bob Stevens and Lisa Sullivan. Angela is a vice president and trust officer with the Trust Company of Vermont (TCV), a position she has held since 2014. Prior to joining TCV, she was an officer in the wealth management division of People’s United Bank in Brattleboro.
Stevens is a professional engineer and the founder/CEO of Stevens and Associates, an architecture and development firm based in Brattleboro. He is also the founder of M&S Development, a company that has been responsible for revitalization of historic buildings and projects all around Southern Vermont. These have included The Brooks House in downtown Brattleboro, The Putnam Block in the heart of Bennington, and the company is currently working on the renovation of the Sanel Building on Flat Street in Brattleboro.
Sullivan is the owner of Bartleby’s Books in Wilmington, which she took over in 2004. Sullivan is a book lover extraordinaire and the shop specializes in Americana and general antiquarian material, including books, archives, manuscripts and ephemera. Prior to acquiring Bartleby’s Books, she was a founding member of management at Red Hat, Inc. a multinational software company located in Raleigh, N.C.
“We are very pleased to welcome Angela, Bob and Lisa to our Board” said Dan Yates, BS&L’s president. “These individuals embody the spirit of our communities and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are fortunate to have them by our side as we continue in our efforts to serve and strengthen these communities.”
Brattleboro Savings & Loan opened for business in 1912 as the Brattleboro Cooperative Savings & Loan Association. The bank operates four banking offices: two, including its main office, in Brattleboro, one in Wilmington and a branch located in Bondville. BS&L also operates a mortgage lending office in West Dover, and offers investment advisory and wealth management services through its Park Place Financial Advisors division.