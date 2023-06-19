BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan will be having its annual “Shred Day” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24, at the main branch at 221 Main Street.
Shred Day is a free event in which the public is encouraged to bring their confidential and sensitive papers — such as old bank statements and canceled or unused checks — that need to be disposed of from this past year. Individuals can bring up to five boxes to be shredded and recycled.
Brattleboro Savings & Loan offers this service each year to help prevent local Vermonters from joining the 42 million Americans each year who fall prey to identity theft. In addition to the precautionary reasoning for Shred Day, the company that provides the mobile shred truck, SecurShred, will recycle all of that paper — usually around 5500 lbs. — to be turned into tissues and other paper products by a U.S. paper mill.
Each year, at the end of Shred Day, SecurShred gives the bank a check for the recycled paper that the bank then donates to a local charity. While BS&L provides Shred Day as a free service to the community, the bank welcomes donations that are then added to the funds that SecurShred gives to the bank. This year, BS&L will be taking all the proceeds from this event, as well as other events throughout this coming year, to create a scholarship offered to local high school seniors who are involved in making the community better and brighter.