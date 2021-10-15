BRATTLEBORO — The town has scheduled October 22 and November 5, both Fridays, as the official leaf pick-up days for Brattleboro.
All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste includes leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1 inch in diameter and 2 feet long.
No other household trash is to be included and no plastic bags or other containers will be accepted.
Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses and these will be the only days scheduled for curbside leaf pick up, there will be no Saturday pickup.