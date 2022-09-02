BRATTLEBORO — The town is seeking public input as it embarks on a new plan to collaboratively develop improvements to its bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
The Walk/Bike Action Plan will draw on recent studies, including the 2018 Downtown Plan, Route 30 Multi-Modal Gateway Plan, Route 9 Continuous Bicycle Facility Feasibility Plan and the Brattleboro Town Plan. It will weave together the pertinent recommendations from previous studies with local projects currently under construction or planned and provide other solutions that will further connect the town’s evolving network of sidewalks, bike facilities and shared-use paths.
Using funds from a state of Vermont Municipal Planning Grant, SLR Consulting was selected to create the Walk/Bike Action Plan. The project team is assessing Brattleboro’s existing walking and biking conditions. The team kicked off the plan with a tour of Brattleboro on e-bikes borrowed from the Brooks Memorial Library. For more about borrowing the e-bikes, visit brookslibraryvt.org/2022/05/10/e-bikes.
The town and consultant team would like to hear from Brattleboro’s residents, neighbors and frequent visitors about what you see as the challenges and opportunities for better walking and biking. An online mapping tool posted on the town’s website is available to collect public feedback. The map can be accessed at brattleboro.org in the website’s news section or at arcg.is/10e04q.
The interaction map asks people to pinpoint where they experience challenges or would like to see improvements to Brattleboro’s walking and biking routes. These can be as small as a badly placed sign or a missing sidewalk ramp to as big as an intersection reconfiguration or a new bike lane. The map also allows you to weigh in on other comments that have been entered. Prefer to call with your suggestions and comments? Contact Brattleboro Planning Services at 802-251-8154.
Two public meetings will be held to solicit input — a virtual one on Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and one later in the fall.