BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Select Board announced its intention to establish a seven-member Charter Revision Commission before the end of this calendar year.
Article 4, Section 5(H) of the Brattleboro Charter requires, “At least as often as every fifteen years. The select board shall appoint from among the voters a charter revision commission to review the language of the charter and the rights, powers, duties, and responsibilities specified therein. The commission may propose amendments and may redraft the charter in whole or in part.” Voters are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, either in hard copy to 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or by email to isticklor@brattleboro.org. Citizens should describe why they would like to be appointed to the commission, along with their qualifications and what they hope to achieve. Submissions must be received in the Town Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
The charter can be found at www.Brattleboro.org and hard copies are also available at the Town Managers Office. Questions can be directed to the Town Manager’s Office at 802-251-8151.