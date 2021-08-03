BRATTLEBORO — The schedule for the Brattleboro Senior Center’s weekly programs are as follows:
Monday: 9 a.m.-noon, Outdoor Pickleball; 10 a.m.-noon, Bridge Lessons; noon-12:30 p.m., Lunch; 1-2 p.m., The Great Courses/ Educational Class
Tuesday: 9-11 a.m., Tennis; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Softball; 9:30 a.m.-noon, Mixed Fiber Arts craft group; noon-12:30 p.m., Lunch
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-noon, Outdoor Pickleball; 9:15-10:30 a.m., Writing group; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Watercolor & Water Based Media Art Group; 10-11 a.m., Tai Chi with Steve; 10:45-11:45 a.m., Line Dancing Lessons with Richard; noon-12:30 p.m., Lunch; 12:30-4 p.m., Bridge Playing/Duplicate Boards; 1-2 p.m., “T.E.L.L.” Conversation Group.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Senior Bowling League at Brattleboro Bowl; 9-11 a.m., Tennis; 9:30 a.m.-noon, Mixed Fiber Arts craft group; 1 p.m. Movie Matinee; 2-4 p.m. Outdoor Pickleball
Friday: 9:00 a.m.-noon Outside Pickleball; noon-12:30 p.m., Lunch
For more information, call Sarah Clark at 802-257-7570 or visit www.brattleboro.org.