BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center has published its schedule for the week of Feb. 13.
Monday: Intermediate and advanced pickleball from 9 a.m. to noon in the Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym. From noon to 12:30 p.m., a congregate lunch will include chicken alfredo, roasted red potato, onions and peppers, honey wheat rolls, and apple crisp. An educational film showing and discussion will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.
Tuesday: The Mixed Fiber Arts Group and the oil painting Group will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Strength Training with Lissa will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A beginner pickleball class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games day will also run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch featuring baked ziti with meat sauce, green beans, yellow squash, whole wheat roll and cherry crisp from noon to 12:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced pickleball will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. An educational film showing and discussion will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Intermediate and advanced pickleball from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym. Watercolor painting and a all levels pickleball course will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will meet from noon to 12:30 p.m. and feature Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas and carrots, garlic bread and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Bowling is planned for 9 a.m., followed by a sesame chicken rice, vegetable, spinach rye bread and pineapple lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. The sewing and quilting group will meet from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Movies will be screened from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the lounge, and beginners pickleball will meet from 1:40 to 3 p.m.
Friday: Intermediate and advanced pickleball from 9 a.m. to noon. Strength Training with Lissa will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A session of pick up bridge will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will follow from noon to 12:30 p.m. and will feature hot dogs and beans, a macaroni and veggie salad, broccoli and cauliflower, whole wheat bread and tropical fruit.