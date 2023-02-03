BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of Jan. 30:
MONDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with pulled pork, baked beans, broccoli salad with raisin and onion, corn bread and tropical fruit.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
TUESDAY
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Games Day
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Shepherd’s pie, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, whole wheat bread, pudding.
1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
WEDNESDAY
9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.
10 a.m. to noon, Watercolor Painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with ground beef stew with veggies on a biscuit, cauliflower, green beans and peaches.
12:30 to 4 p.m. Duplicate Bridge.
THURSDAY
9 a.m., bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., Monthly Birthday Congregate Lunch with Dijon Chicken breast, rice and vegetables, wax beans with peppers, whole wheat bread, pudding with fruit. There will be a musical performance and those with a birthday in February will be entered to win a prize. Cake/a tasty dessert will be avaiable for everyone as well.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with American Chop Suey, Asparagus, poached pears, whole wheat roll.