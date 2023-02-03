Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of Jan. 30:

MONDAY

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with pulled pork, baked beans, broccoli salad with raisin and onion, corn bread and tropical fruit.

1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.

TUESDAY

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Games Day

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Shepherd’s pie, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, whole wheat bread, pudding.

1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.

1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.

WEDNESDAY

9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.

10 a.m. to noon, Watercolor Painting.

10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with ground beef stew with veggies on a biscuit, cauliflower, green beans and peaches.

12:30 to 4 p.m. Duplicate Bridge.

THURSDAY

9 a.m., bowling.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., Monthly Birthday Congregate Lunch with Dijon Chicken breast, rice and vegetables, wax beans with peppers, whole wheat bread, pudding with fruit. There will be a musical performance and those with a birthday in February will be entered to win a prize. Cake/a tasty dessert will be avaiable for everyone as well.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.

1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.

1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.

Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with American Chop Suey, Asparagus, poached pears, whole wheat roll.