BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of Feb. 20:

MONDAY

Senior Center closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

TUESDAY

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Mixed Fiber Arts Group.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Oil Painting Group.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Strength Training with Lissa.

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: beginner pickleball.

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Games Day

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch includes meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potato, broccoli, whole wheat roll, apple sauce.

1 to 3 p.m.: Intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.

1 to 2 p.m.: Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.

WEDNESDAY

9 to 10:30 a.m.: Intermediate and advanced pickleball.

10 a.m. to noon: Watercolor painting.

10:30 a.m. to noon: All levels pickleball.

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with BBQ pork chop, roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, rye bread, pineapple.

12:30 to 4 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge.

THURSDAY

9 a.m.: Bowling.

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with mac and cheese, roasted tomatoes, dilled carrots, whole wheat bread, apple slices.

12:30 to 4 p.m.: Sewing & Quilting Group.

1 to 2:30 p.m.: Movie matinee.

1:40 to 3 p.m.: Beginners pickleball.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to noon: Intermediate and advanced pickleball program.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Strength with Lissa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pick Up Bridge Play.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Yoga with Lissa.

Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with Mexican lasagna, Brussels sprouts, cornbread, jell with fruit.