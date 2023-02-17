BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of Feb. 20:
MONDAY
Senior Center closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
TUESDAY
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: beginner pickleball.
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Games Day
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch includes meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potato, broccoli, whole wheat roll, apple sauce.
1 to 3 p.m.: Intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third Floor Gym.
1 to 2 p.m.: Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
WEDNESDAY
9 to 10:30 a.m.: Intermediate and advanced pickleball.
10 a.m. to noon: Watercolor painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon: All levels pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with BBQ pork chop, roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, rye bread, pineapple.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.: Bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with mac and cheese, roasted tomatoes, dilled carrots, whole wheat bread, apple slices.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m.: Movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m.: Beginners pickleball.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to noon: Intermediate and advanced pickleball program.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m.: Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Congregate lunch with Mexican lasagna, Brussels sprouts, cornbread, jell with fruit.