BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of March 13:
Monday
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Chicken a la King with a biscuit, yellow wax beans, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat bread and apple crisp.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
Tuesday
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with spinach and cheddar quiche, hash browns, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
1 to 2 p.m. Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
Wednesday
9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.
10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with BBQ Beef Tips, brown rice with vegetables, green beans, whole wheat bread, pineapple.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge.
Thursday
9 a.m., bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with chicken parmesan sandwich, garlic pasta with veggies, roasted butternut squash and tropical fruit.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.
Friday
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Reuben casserole, roasted carrots, asparagus, rye bread, black forest cake.