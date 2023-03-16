Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Senior Center offers the following programs for the week of March 20:

Monday

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Games Day.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with chicken and broccoli alfredo, mixed California veggies, garlic bread and pudding with fruit.

1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.

Tuesday

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potato, maple glazed carrots, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit.

1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.

1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.

Wednesday

9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.

10 to 11 a.m., tai chi.

10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting.

10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m., country line dance.

11 a.m. to noon, advanced tai chi.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with beef and cheese burrito, rice and black beans, Mexican corn and pineapple cake.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge.

Thursday

9 a.m., bowling.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with chicken Caesar salad, macaroni salad with veggies, 3 bean salad, rye bread and honeydew melon.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.

1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.

1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.

Friday

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advanced pickleball.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.

Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., lunch with lemon herb tilapia, rice with veggies, broccoli, honey wheat roll and brownies.