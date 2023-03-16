BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Senior Center offers the following programs for the week of March 20:
Monday
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Games Day.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with chicken and broccoli alfredo, mixed California veggies, garlic bread and pudding with fruit.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
Tuesday
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potato, maple glazed carrots, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit.
1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
Wednesday
9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.
10 to 11 a.m., tai chi.
10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m., country line dance.
11 a.m. to noon, advanced tai chi.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with beef and cheese burrito, rice and black beans, Mexican corn and pineapple cake.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge.
Thursday
9 a.m., bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with chicken Caesar salad, macaroni salad with veggies, 3 bean salad, rye bread and honeydew melon.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.
Friday
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advanced pickleball.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., lunch with lemon herb tilapia, rice with veggies, broccoli, honey wheat roll and brownies.