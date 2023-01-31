Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs during the week. The schedule for the remainder of this week is as follows:

WEDNESDAY

9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.

10 a.m. to noon, Watercolor Painting.

10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with baked spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, roasted zucchini, garlic bread and pineapple.

12:30 to 4 p.m. Duplicate Bridge.

THURSDAY

9 a.m., bowling.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with maple glazed ham with sherries, garlic roasted potatoes, green beans with peppers, rye bread, oatmeal cookies.

12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.

1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.

1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.

9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.

Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.

Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with Sloppy Joe on a roll, French fries, broccoli and Jell-O with fruit.