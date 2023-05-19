BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of May 22:
MONDAY
• 9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third-floor gym.
• 9 a.m. to noon, outdoor pickleball at Living Memorial Park
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Games Day.
• Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with beef lasagna, roasted zucchini, garlic bread and chocolate pudding.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
TUESDAY
• 9 to 11 a.m., Tennis At Living Memorial Park
• 9 a.m. to noon, Softball at Living Memorial Park
• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group
• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group
• 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa
• 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beginners Pickleball in the Gibson-Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• Noon to 12:30 p.m., Congregate Lunch: chicken alfredo with veggie, roasted tomatoes, brussel sprouts, whole wheat bread, and apple sauce.
• 1 to 3 p.m., Intermediate/Advance Pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• 1 to 2 p.m., Meditation
• 1 to 2 p.m., Great Courses & Educational Film showing and discussion
WEDNESDAY
• 9 to 10:30 a.m., Intermediate and Advance Pickleball in the Gibson-Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• 9 a.m. to noon, Outdoor Pickleball at Living Memorial Park
• 10 to 11 a.m., Tai Chi
• 10 a.m. to noon, Watercolor Painting
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, All levels of pickleball in the Gibson-Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Country Line Dance
• 11 a.m. to noon, Advanced Tai Chi
• Noon to 12:30 p.m. Congregate Lunch: Country Fried Steak, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, rye bread, and apple crisp.
• 12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge
THURSDAY
• 9 to 11 a.m., Tennis at Living Memorial Park
• 9 a.m., Bowling
• Noon to 12:30 p.m., Congregate Lunch: Veggie Lasagna, spinach, mixed California vegetables, whole wheat bread, and pears.
• 12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Movie Matinee
• 1:40 to 3 p.m., Beginners Pickleball in the Gibson-Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• 2 to 4 p.m., Outdoor Pickleball at Living Memorial Park
FRIDAY
• 9 a.m. to noon, Intermediate and Advance Pickleball in the Gibson-Aiken Center 3rd Floor Gym
• 9 a.m. to noon, Outdoor Pickleball at Living Memorial Park
• 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa
• 11 a.m.to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play
• Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa
• Noon to 12:30 p.m., Congregate Lunch: Stuffed Fish, rice with vegetables, sweet potato, whole wheat roll, and Jell-O with fruit.