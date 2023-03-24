BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Senior Center offers a number of programs for the week of March 27:
MONDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
10:30 11:30to a.m., Games Day.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with baked ziti with meat sauce, yellow squash, garlic roll and apple slices.
1 to 2 p.m., Great Course & Educational Film showing and discussion.
TUESDAY
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts Group.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Oil Painting Group.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginners pickleball.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with maple glazed ham steak, roasted red potatoes, buttered garlic carrots, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit.
1 to 3 p.m., intermediate/advance pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gym.
1 to 2 p.m. Great Courses and Educational Film Showing and discussion.
WEDNESDAY
9 to 10:30 a.m., intermediate and advance pickleball.
10 to 11 a.m., Tai Chi
10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting.
10:30 a.m. to noon, all levels pickleball.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m., Country Line Dance
11 a.m. to noon, Advanced Tai Chi.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with pulled pork, baked beans, sauteed cabbage and carrots, whole wheat bread and pears.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge.
THURSDAY
9 a.m., bowling.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with sweet and sour chicken breast, stir fry pasta with vegetables, spinach rye bread, pineapple.
12:30 to 4 p.m., Sewing & Quilting Group.
1 to 2:30 p.m., movie matinee.
1:40 to 3 p.m., beginners pickleball.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to noon, intermediate and advance pickleball.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength with Lissa.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pick Up Bridge Play.
Noon to 1 p.m., Yoga with Lissa.
Noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch with stuffed shells, green beans, garlic bread and pudding.