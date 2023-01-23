BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community will host a Special Kabbalat Shabbat program on Friday to honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The program includes guest speaker Heather Brubaker, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Hilde Goldberg, a long-time high school teacher. In 2022, Brubaker was invited to join the Teacher Advisory Board that worked to create the Auschwitz Legacy Fellowship, a fully-funded learning and travel experience for high school teachers from across the USA. On Friday evening, she will share thoughts from her work with the team designing the Fellowship and also her experience traveling with the inaugural group of Fellows to Poland and The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. On that trip, for the first time, she traced the path of her great-grandparents’ arrival and death at Birkenau.
Friday's program will take place at Shir Heharim--BAJC, 151 Greenleaf St. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a Kabbalat Shabbat service. Dinner prepared by Donna Hadjipopov will be from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and the presentation by Brubaker will begin at 7:40 p.m.